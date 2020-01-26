e-paper
Hop on to 'Dolly Parton Challenge' trend with these 3 apps on your phone

Hop on to ‘Dolly Parton Challenge’ trend with these 3 apps on your phone

Here are photo editing tools that you can use to create memes to join the Dolly Parton Challenge.

tech Updated: Jan 26, 2020 15:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Instagram users are embracing the Dolly Parton Challenge.
If you have been around Instagram lately, you would have noticed your friend and celebrities from across the globe sharing a collage of how their images on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder would look like.

This meme sharing is a part of the trend called the Dolly Parton Challenge and it was accidentally started by American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton when she shared a collage on her Instagram account with the caption-- “Get you a woman who can do it all”.

If you want to join your friends in the Dolly Parton Challenge, here are the top three apps that you can use:

Be Funky: This photo editing and collage making app looks quite similar to Photojet and it is available on Google Play Store, App Store and on the web. While it is free on the web and Play Store, on the App Store you will have to pay a subscription fee to use the app. You can set the background colour, changing the image spacing and also graphics apart from making a simple collage with text.

 

Get a guy who will play them all ✨

Fotojet: As mentioned before, this tool looks similar to Be Funky. However, it is available only on the web and Google Play Store, where it comes with a 7-day trial period.

Fotor: This tool is also available on Play Store, App Store and on the web. If you are using an iPhone you will have to pay a subscription fee to use this app. Apart from making collages, you can also edit images and play with designs using this tool.

