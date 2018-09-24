Hotstar CEO Ajit Mohan to join Facebook as India Managing Director next year

Facebook on Monday announced that it has appointed Ajit Mohan as managing director and vice president of its India unit. Mohan, who earlier working with Hotstar as chief executive officer, will join Facebook early next year.

Facebook said Mohan will be responsible for the company’s India strategy and for driving the company’s continued investment in India. He will also be leading a senior leadership team in India that will work closely with businesses and government.

“India is one of the largest and most strategically important countries for Facebook. As we think about what it will take to achieve our mission of bringing people together and building community, we know that investment in India is critical. Ajit’s depth of experience will help us to continue to have a positive impact in India across communities, organizations, businesses and with policy makers” said David Fischer, Vice-President of Business and Marketing Partnerships, Facebook.

“I am delighted to take on the mantle of shaping Facebook’s charter in India. It is a unique opportunity to shape the agenda of a company that has brought the world closer together in one of the most exciting markets in the world. I look forward to championing India in Facebook and working with stakeholders across the spectrum to help build deep and meaningful communities across the country” said Mohan.

Facebook will be having an India head after almost one year. Umang Bedi had stepped down as India MD in October last year. Sandeep Bhushan, Director, Consumer and Media, South Asia was appointed as the interim head.

Facebook’s new announcement comes at a time when it is under pressure from the governments around the world including India to take more initiatives to address the problem of fake news and rumours. Following Cambridge Analytica data scandal and alleged influence on the US presidential elections, Facebook has been on its edge to improve public image.

With over 200 million users, India is one of the biggest markets for Facebook.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier this year had said the upcoming elections in countries such as India and Brazil will be “real tests” for the company. He was hopeful that Facebook “will get this right given our results during last year’s French and German elections, the Alabama special election, as well as this month’s presidential election in Mexico, where our systems found and removed thousands of fake account pages and groups that violated our policies”.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 18:37 IST