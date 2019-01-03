Hotstar finally allows users to download premium content

Indian streaming platform Hotstar now allows users to download premium content. In-app download feature has been available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video for quite some time now. Hotstar, however, restricted the download feature to only non-premium and old content.

Apart from the download support for premium content, Hotstar has also added support for 18:9 aspect ratio – which most of the modern full-screen phones offer. Gadgets360 reports premium shows and movies such as The Shape of Water and Marvel movies are now supported for offline viewing.

“Now you can download and watch offline most of your favourite premium shows like Game of Thrones, Friends, Big Bang Theory and many more,” according to the updated changelog on Google Play Store. The feature is also available for iOS users.

“All premium content can be downloaded once, expires within 7 days of download and 48 hours since you start watching,” according to Hotstar. You can choose between low, medium, high and full HD quality to download. There’s a dedicated section within the app to view all the downloaded content.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 12:04 IST