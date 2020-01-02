Hotstar, Netflix or Amazon Prime Video: Which is the most affordable OTT platform out there

tech

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 20:02 IST

Over the last few years, audiences in India have shifted their focus from TV to online streaming platforms. Out of the many platforms Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are currently the most popular ones.

Due to its immense popularity, Hotstar has a wide user base. However, other OTT (over-the-top) media streaming services are not far behind.

These services come with monthly and annual plans, which make it easier for the users to choose and use. But, how would you know about the most affordable OTT platform among these?

So, here’s a quick guide for you, comparing different plans by different OTT services in India:

Hotstar

Hotstar is available through multiple platforms, which includes web, Android and iOS. The streaming service is also available on Samsung SmartTVs, Amazon FireTV Stick, Android TV and Apple TV. With a huge number of subscribers, Hotstar is the only media streaming service to offer live Indian Premier League (IPL) matches every year. The content offered by the service also includes daily soaps, other sports events and music.

Hotstar offers two plans:

-- Annual plan at Rs 999.

-- Monthly plan for Rs 299.

Amazon Prime Video

E-commerce platform Amazon launched its Prime Video as a part of the Prime subscription in India a few years ago. Prime Video’s content offers movies and TV shows. Amazon Prime Video is available on multiple platforms, including Amazon FireTV Stick, Android, iOS, web, PlayStation, SmartTV and more.

Amazon Prime Video also has two plans:

-- Annual plan for Rs 999

-- Monthly plan for Rs 129

Interestingly, Prime Video also offers a free 30 days trial period for new users.

Netflix

One of the most popular streaming services, Netflix has grabbed attention for its content. The high price one has to pay to avail its content remains a major issue as the streaming services giant looks to expand its footprint in India. However, with the new mobile-only plan of the company comes as a relief.

Netflix is quite popular for its content, with a large bouquet of exclusive TV shows and movies. Netflix is available on a number of platforms like Android, iOS, web, PlayStation, SmartTVs and much more.

Netflix offers four plans:

-- Mobile-only plan for Rs 199.

-- Basic plan for Rs 499 (1 screen, no HD content).

-- Standard plan for Rs 649 (2 screens, HD content).

-- Premium plan for Rs 799 (4 screens, UltraHD content).

These offers come with a monthly validity. While it does not offer any long term or annual plan, Netflix does offer a free 30 days trial for new users.

Now, talking about affordability, there are various factors that you need to keep in mind while deciding which service or which plan suits you the best. The most important factor is the content. If you are interested in daily soaps and sports, Hotstar is the OTT platform for you. However, for movies and TV shows, both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are a good choice.

There isn’t much difference in the monthly plans offered by these services. However, for annual plans, for Prime Video or Hotstar are easier on the wallet.