Hotstar rolls back Disney+ for Indian users in less than 24 hours

Hotstar rolls back Disney+ for Indian users in less than 24 hours

Hotstar said it a limited release of the beta version of the Disney+ Hotstar app is currently being tested with a small number of consumers ahead of the official launch on March 29.

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 10:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Disney+ goes missing on Hotstar after the new update
Disney+ goes missing on Hotstar after the new update(HT Photo/Screenshot)
         

Hotstar has rolled back “Disney+ Hotstar” rebranding in less than a day after it was made available to all users in India. According to many users on Twitter, Disney+ content vanished after the company rolled out another update on late Wednesday. With the new update, the “Disney+ Hotstar” logo has reverted to the updated Hotstar logo.

Earlier, Hotstar in a statement clarified the availability of Disney+ content was part of a beta trial with limited number of users. It also pointed out that the official Disney+ India launch on Hotstar is still scheduled for March 29, as announced earlier.

“A limited release of the beta version of the Disney+ Hotstar app is currently being tested with a small number of consumers, in preparation for the full-fledged app launch on 29th March,” a Hotstar spokesperson said following the availability of Disney+ content in India.

As said earlier, many users on Twitter have pointed out that “Disney+” content are missing from the Hotstar app, a quick search on the Android version showed series like “The Mandalorian”. However, other top Disney+ Originals like “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” were missing after the update. As expected, some users aren’t very happy with the move.

 

 

 

It is worth noting that Hotstar didn’t mention removal of Disney+ content in the changelog for the last update. “We regularly update our app to provide you an awesome video watching experience. To make sure you don’t miss a thing, just keep your Updates turned on,” says Hotstar’s changelog on Google Play Store.

