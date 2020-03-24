Here’s how Apple ‘Spaceship’ campus looks like during coronavirus outbreak

tech

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 11:48 IST

Apple, among other popular tech firms, has advised its employees to work from home in order to stay away from COVID-19 outbreak. So, it is natural that the entire Apple campus is empty right now with hardly anyone visible. And to show how deserted the ‘Spaceship’ campus looks like during the coronavirus outbreak and lockdowns, a YouTuber named Duncan Sinfield shot the entire campus using a drone, giving us a birds-eye view.

In the 3:24 video, one can see hardly anyone walking outside or standing anywhere inside the Apple campus. Even the roads outside hardly have any vehicles. “Apple Park in Cupertino is in the heart of Santa Clara County, the Northern California epicenter for coronavirus outbreak. The Apple Park campus, including the Visitor’s Center, is closed.,” states the description of the YouTube video.

It is worth adding that Apple employees started working from home earlier this month. However, there still are some employees with essential roles working in the campus.

On the brighter side, the company seems to be getting a grip on its supply chains as it has removed the ‘two iPhone per person’ limit when purchasing online. As reported by Reuters, the drop-down menus in online stores for the United States, Hong Kong, mainland China and some other regions now allow customers to buy more than 10 devices at one go. However, some purchasing limitations for iPad and Macbook models still remain.

Earlier this month, the iPhone maker shut all its brick-and-mortar stores outside China as a part of lockdowns and limiting the public movement in order to curb the coronavirus spread. However, all of them were reopened by March 13.