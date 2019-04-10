‘How is Google’s GPay operating without authorisation’: Delhi HC asks RBI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) how Google’s mobile payment app, GPay, was facilitating financial transactions without the requisite authorisation from it.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani posed the query to RBI while hearing a PIL which claimed that GPay was acting as a payments system provider in violation of the Payments and Settlements Act as it has no valid authorisation from the central bank of the country to carry out such functions.

The court issued notice to RBI and Google India seeking their stand on the issue raised in the plea by Abhijit Mishra, who has contended that GPay does not figure in RBI’s list of authorised ‘payment systems operators’ released by the central bank on March 20, 2019.

A Google spokesperson said that the company’s UPI-based payment platform complies with all legal requirements in India.

“Google Pay complies with all applicable legal requirements. Google Pay operates as a technology service provider to its partner banks, to allow for payments through the UPI infrastructure, and is not part of payment processing or settlement. There is no requirement for licensing of these services under the prevailing statutory and regulatory provisions. In order to support our partner banks, our efforts in complying with the government’s data localisation norms are underway, and given the scale and complexity, we are being mindful to prioritise data security and uninterrupted services to our users as we make this transition. The central bank is apprised of the progress and we remain committed to complying with the laws of the land,” said Google spokesperson.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 16:17 IST