How much is India going to pay for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra and the Z Flip?

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 15:41 IST

Samsung launched its arsenal of devices for 2020 last night. With the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S 20 Ultra and the Z Flip, Samsung’s 2020 debut is about the best the company has to offer this year. The Galaxy S series has been a benchmark for the company and Samsung has been refreshing it every year. This year, it has come out all guns blazing with the spanking new Snapdragon 865, 16GB RAM, a good bump to the camera specs and much more.

While all this sounds really exciting, like all of us here we are sure you want to know when the devices are coming to India and how much you might end up paying for them.

Let’s start with the S20 series first.

The Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra – all three smartphones come in both 4G and 5G variants this time. However, it is not for sure which market will get what iteration – for example, India’s 5G plans are still very nascent. For the US market, the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra will be available starting March 6 in the US with prices starting from $999, $1199 and $1399 respectively for the three models.

According to retailers in India, the Samsung Galaxy S20 should cost around Rs 66,000, the S20 Plus could range between Rs 73,000 to Rs 74,000, the S20 Ultra could set you back by Rs 90,000 approximately.

Now, the very cool Samsung Galazy Z Flip. This smartphone is hitting the US market on February 14 with a price tag of $1,380. This foldable phone, when it launches in India, could set you back by Rs 1,10,000 approximately. You can check out the specs on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip here.

That the approximate India prices are being pegged to be lesser than what they are in the US could be explained by the fact that we might get the 4G versions of the phones only.

Inside sources also said that the devices will probably come to India by the first half of March. So, you have time to decide if you want to ditch your older Galaxy phone for these new ones.