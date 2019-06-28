Today in New Delhi, India
How much was Jony Ive worth to Apple? Market says $9 billion

Jony Ive began leading Apple’s design team in 1996 and in 2012 was put in charge of software design as well.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 09:27 IST
Jeran Wittenstein
Jeran Wittenstein
Bloomberg
Apple,Jony Ive,Steve Jobs
Apple announced ts star design chief Jony Ive, who played a key role in the development of the iPhone and other products, was leaving to set up his own firm.(AFP)

Ever wondered how much Jony Ive and his design prowess was worth to Apple Inc.? The stock market rendered its verdict on Thursday: at least $9 billion.

That’s the market value that Apple lost when its shares sank more than 1% in extended trading after reporting the chief design officer was leaving to start his own firm that will count Apple among its customers.

Ive began leading Apple’s design team in 1996 and in 2012 was put in charge of software design as well. He has been “one of the most important figures at Apple” during his tenure, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

“From his iMac vision to the stunning iPhone launch and transformation his fingerprints are deeply woven within Apple’s core DNA,” he wrote in a research note. “Ive is leaving a hole in the company and is clearly irreplaceable.”

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 09:27 IST

