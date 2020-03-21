e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / How to activate Facebook Dark Mode in few steps

How to activate Facebook Dark Mode in few steps

We have already talked about the cosmetic changes in the new look and what all has changed. However, today we will tell you how it is possible to get the overhauled design in a few steps.

tech Updated: Mar 21, 2020 11:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Faccebook has just introduced the revamped desktop version that also includes ‘Dark Mode’. Here are a few steps on how to activate it.
Faccebook has just introduced the revamped desktop version that also includes ‘Dark Mode’. Here are a few steps on how to activate it.(Facebook)
         

Facebook, after rolling out ‘Dark Mode’ in its Instagram and WhatsApp applications, has started testing the feature for its main website as well. The social media giant introduced the ‘new look’ for its desktop version a couple of days ago as a part of which is the ‘Dark Mode’. We have already talked about the cosmetic changes in the new look and what all has changed. However, today we will tell you how it is possible to get the overhauled design in a few steps.

Follow these steps to get the new Facebook version with dark mode.

Step 1: Log in to your Facebook account.

Step 2: On the top right corner, click on the small drop-down arrow.

Step 3: In the drop-down list, scroll to the end and click on the ‘Switch to new Facebook’ option.

Step 4: You will be shown a dialogue box highlighting the changes. Another box will let you choose between the regular mode and dark mode. Click on the dark mode option.

Step 5: Click on ‘Get Started’.

Facebook ‘Dark Mode’ feature.
Facebook ‘Dark Mode’ feature. ( Facebook )

And that’s how easy it is to move to the new version of the Facebook desktop. The company has however, made it clear that in case you don’t like the refreshed design, it is possible to move back to the ‘classic’ look by clicking on the top corner drop down followed by ‘Switch to classic Facebook’. You can also toggle off the Dark Mode option from the same drop down.

The new dark mode seen on Facebook doesn’t have a pitch black colour background as the one in Facebook Messenger but a rather Dark Grey-ish tone. The new interface changes the notification looks, makes profile pages more prominent as they now take more part of the screen and the messenger chats now show up as a floating button on the bottom corner instead of a bar like we saw in the classic version. All this comes in addition to a streamlined navigation through Groups, Marketplace, Watch and other tabs that are placed up to.

top news
No trains, metros, buses: Here is how India is gearing up for Janta Curfew on March 22
No trains, metros, buses: Here is how India is gearing up for Janta Curfew on March 22
Covid-19 live: Maharashtra sees surge in cases, 63 affected statewide
Covid-19 live: Maharashtra sees surge in cases, 63 affected statewide
Coronavirus in India: Who have to get tested for Covid-19? ICMR issues guidelines
Coronavirus in India: Who have to get tested for Covid-19? ICMR issues guidelines
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Harsha Bhogle slams people for ‘partying’ amid coronavirus pandemic
Harsha Bhogle slams people for ‘partying’ amid coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Tracing Kanika Kapoor’s steps from Lucknow to Lutyens
Coronavirus: Tracing Kanika Kapoor’s steps from Lucknow to Lutyens
Uber, Ola suspend pool ride service to stop Covid-19 spread
Uber, Ola suspend pool ride service to stop Covid-19 spread
Coronavirus: NASA suspends work on rocket for moon mission
Coronavirus: NASA suspends work on rocket for moon mission
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech