How to automatically forward specific mails to another Gmail ID

tech

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 10:16 IST

Perhaps one of the lesser known features of Gmail is the ability to automatically forward specific emails to another email ID. As a part of the feature, one can choose to automatically forward all mails or select only a few that needs to be forwarded. This feature can only be enabled through desktop and not on app.

In order to setup this facility on Gmail, follow these steps:

-Sign In to your Gmail account.

-Click on the setting icon on the top right corner of your mail list.

-Select ‘Settings’ from the drop down menu.

-Go to the Forwarding and POP/IMAP tab.

-The first option in that section, which reads ‘Forwarding’, has an option to add the forwarding address.

-Enter a valid email address to which you would like to forward the mails.

-Click on the next button.

-A new window with the email address on which are forwarding will pop up, hit the proceed button below the ID.

Also read: Gmail makes it easier to search for mails with ‘search clips’

-Another pop up will appear which states that a verification code has been sent to the ID where the mails will be forwarded. Click the blue coloured OK button.

-A verification mail will be sent to that email, along with a code and link.

-Enter the code in the tab concerned or click on the link in the verification email.

-In the Forwarding section, choose Forward a copy of incoming mail to option.

-Now create a filter for the specific kind of mails you would like to automatically forward. The option to do so appears in a line under the tabs. It reads: ‘Tip: You can also forward only some of your mail by creating a filter!’

-Click on the hyper-linked ‘creating a filter’.

Also read: Struggling to manage your Gmail inbox? Here’s what you need to do

-A pop up will appear, enter the details asked in the form.

-Click on the create filter, another pop up will ask you the kind of mail you would like to filter.

-Then click on Create Filter button.

-You will be redirected to the main Forwarding and POP/IMAP page.

-Scroll down to the end of the page and click on Save changes option.

-Refresh the page once saved and the feature will get enabled.