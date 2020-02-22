e-paper
Home / Tech / How to automatically forward specific mails to another Gmail ID

How to automatically forward specific mails to another Gmail ID

This is one of the lesser known features of Gmail but a nifty one as well. You can carry out these simple steps to forward specific mails to another Gmail ID.

tech Updated: Feb 22, 2020 10:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Google Inc. Gmail logo is displayed on an Apple iPhone.
The Google Inc. Gmail logo is displayed on an Apple iPhone.
         

Perhaps one of the lesser known features of Gmail is the ability to automatically forward specific emails to another email ID. As a part of the feature, one can choose to automatically forward all mails or select only a few that needs to be forwarded. This feature can only be enabled through desktop and not on app.

In order to setup this facility on Gmail, follow these steps:

-Sign In to your Gmail account.

-Click on the setting icon on the top right corner of your mail list.

-Select ‘Settings’ from the drop down menu.

-Go to the Forwarding and POP/IMAP tab.

-The first option in that section, which reads ‘Forwarding’, has an option to add the forwarding address.

-Enter a valid email address to which you would like to forward the mails.

-Click on the next button.

-A new window with the email address on which are forwarding will pop up, hit the proceed button below the ID.

-Another pop up will appear which states that a verification code has been sent to the ID where the mails will be forwarded. Click the blue coloured OK button.

-A verification mail will be sent to that email, along with a code and link.

-Enter the code in the tab concerned or click on the link in the verification email.

-In the Forwarding section, choose Forward a copy of incoming mail to option.

-Now create a filter for the specific kind of mails you would like to automatically forward. The option to do so appears in a line under the tabs. It reads: ‘Tip: You can also forward only some of your mail by creating a filter!’

-Click on the hyper-linked ‘creating a filter’.

-A pop up will appear, enter the details asked in the form.

-Click on the create filter, another pop up will ask you the kind of mail you would like to filter.

-Then click on Create Filter button.

-You will be redirected to the main Forwarding and POP/IMAP page.

-Scroll down to the end of the page and click on Save changes option.

-Refresh the page once saved and the feature will get enabled.

