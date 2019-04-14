How to avoid Game of Thrones spoilers

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones (GoT) is scheduled to premiere on April 14. In India, GoT fans will be able to watch the show on April 15 early morning at 6:30 am IST. This means that in a few hours the internet will be bombarded with GoT content. If you’re one of those who will not make it on time for the season premiere, you might want to stay off the net.

GoT spoilers will be all over the internet, especially on social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The best option would be to stay away from these platforms but if you can’t do that at all, here are a few ways you can avoid GoT spoilers.

Smartphone apps

There are a few smartphone apps users can download to avoid GoT spoilers. These apps are available for Android and iPhones as well.

Spoilers Blocker

Spoilers Blocker lets you add apps you want to avoid spoilers from. Here, you can choose the TV show like GoT for example and also add keywords they want blocked.

Spoiler Block

Spoiler Block app will help you avoid GoT spoilers on Twitter. You can hide tweets for GoT with Spoiler Block. With these spoilers hidden, you will be able to scroll Twitter in peace, hopefully.

Chrome extensions

There’s a bunch of nifty Chrome extensions to help you avoid GoT spoilers. These extensions not only work for Chrome browser but extend to Facebook and Twitter as well. You can download Chrome extensions by tapping on the Chrome Store icon.

GameofSpoils: Game of Thrones Spoiler Blocker

GameofSpoils is a Chrome plugin that works for Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and even Google News. This plugin detects and blocks and posts that contain the words “Game of Thrones” and related keywords like “Winterfell” or “Targaryen”. These blocked spoilers can later be viewed by tapping on the blacked out area.

Unspoiler

This Chrome extension also works with headlines, tweets and Facebook posts. Unspoiler allows you to save blocked headlines for later. You simply need to type in the name of show or references you don’t want to read about. A shortcut to do this is by typing “unspoil <show name>” in Chrome’s address bar. There’s also a feature where you can choose which websites to whitelist.

More tools

If you don’t want to download these Chrome extensions or apps, there are some more ways you can avoid GoT spoilers. On Twitter, you can mute GoT related keywords so that you don’t see any spoiler tweets. Facebook gives options to unfollow posts, accounts or pages that you don’t like. If you’re aware of such users or accounts that can reveal GoT spoilers you can unfollow them.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 18:08 IST