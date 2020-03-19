How to boost Wi-Fi connectivity at home for better and stronger coverage

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 12:31 IST

Most offices across India and abroad have asked their employees to work from home to restrict the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). While working at home, one needs to ensure that he/she has a good Wi-Fi connection. A strong wireless internet connection enables one to get through work seamlessly.

If you are facing troubles with net connectivity due to slow Wi-Fi speed, worry not, we will tell you the simple ways to boost wireless network connectivity at home.

Router placement

The first and foremost thing is to ensure that the Wi-Fi router is placed in a location where you get the maximum signal.

The signal that you receive through your WiFi is via electromagnetic radiation. These signals are blocked by some objects while a few others allow them to pass. To get the best signal from your router it is best to place it at the centre of your house.

Place your Wi-Fi router away from appliances or electronics as it generally impacts the signal. If your WiFi router has external antennas, position them vertically to enhance the coverage.

Replace/add an antenna

If the Wi-Fi router you are using at home runs on an internal antenna, you can add an external one to receive stronger signal. Many router manufacturers sell external antennas separately.

It is better to go for omnidirectional antennas that send the signal to all the directions. Most devices with built-in antennas are omnidirectional and if you want to purchase an external antenna for better connectivity, make sure it has “high-gain” marked on it.

Wireless range extender

All the Wi-Fi devices come with a specific range. If you wish to increase the range to cover area beyond the capability of your current router, the performance of the device may take a hit.

Instead, you can use a range extender which looks very similar to a normal router. These simply receive the signal and rebroadcast it. The range extender has a different IP address and it should be placed close to the main router so that it can receive a strong signal.

Range extenders allow you to work in any corner of your house, even where the Wi-Fi router signal was not strong, previously.

Reboot Wi-Fi router

The best way to increase the speed of your Wi-Fi router is to reboot or restart it just before you start working at home.

Once you reboot your router, it clears its memory and enables updates to install.

Don’t share Wi-Fi password

Last but not the least, to seamlessly enjoy strong internet service at home make sure your password is protected. Also, ensure that you do not share your password with friends or too many people, as this may slow down your speed as well as shoot up your monthly limit.

Also, change your password once in every six months and do not keep an easy one that others can easily guess - that’s just counterproductive.