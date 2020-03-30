How to bring those Google 3D animals into your home

tech

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 13:51 IST

In Google’s I/O 2019, the company had introduced augmented reality (AR) objects in Search. While the list of animals and things you could view in 3D was limited then, Google has added a bunch more to the list.

You can view tigers, alligators, brown bears, angler fish, dogs, cats, cheetahs, ducks, emperor penguins, eagles, giant pandas, horses, lions, sharks, snakes and more animals in 3D right in your room and Google is adding more to this list. And it’s not just animals, you can also look at planets like Earth and Mars in 3D.

When you are stuck at home right now, these can be very entertaining, especially to show your kids and keep them occupied. Even if it is for half a minute.

To see these objects and animals in 3D, all you need to do is a Google search and follow these instructions:

- Search for the animal you want to see, for example, search for ‘dog’ on the Google Chrome app.

- Just below the pictutres, you will see the ‘View in 3D’ option that says - “Meet a life-sized dog up close”. Around this you will also see relevant information like scientific name, height, diet, life span etc.

- Click on “View in 3D”option.

- Once you do that, you will see a faded AR version of the dog on your phone screen, you will be prompted to move your phone around to bring on the actual 3D model on the screen.

- You can resize the 3D animal by zooming in and zooming out.

- The 3D model is not going to hang around forever, mind you, it will disappear in 30 seconds. Take a screenshot quickly if you want.

Can you use any phone or tablet to see these 3D things?

You can see these 3D models only through your smartphone. It will not work on laptops or PCs.

It works on the iPhone through the Chrome app only. If you search for an animal on the Google app then it will just give you information.

However, if you are using an Android phone or a tablet, it should work on all apps - Chrome and Google. The only thing you need to check on an Android device is - what version of the software it is running. Android devices running Android 7 and higher will support the 3D models.

For iPhones, you need to be on iOS 11 and higher to see 3D models on Google.