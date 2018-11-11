How to change, personalise background image on Google Chrome

Google recently celebrated Chrome browser’s 10th anniversary with a big update. The latest version 70 comes with a wide range of new features and UI change. Google Chrome now has more rounded tab icons, new icon design and colour palette. Google’s new version is available across all platforms including web, Android and iOS.

Google Chrome’s recent update focuses on giving users more options to personalise the experience on the browser. This also includes personalising the background image of your browser.

Here’s how to personalise background image on Chrome

1. Open the browser on your desktop PC.

2. Click on the Settings button on the bottom right corner.

3. Click on Chrome backgrounds to use the default themes.

Google offers a big catalogue of photos under different themes (HT Photo/Screenshot)

4. Click on Upload an image to use your own photo as Chrome background

5. With “restore default background” you can revert to the default look.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 16:35 IST