How to check if anyone has unfollowed you on Instagram

tech

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 18:49 IST

Followers on social media play an integral role in life. Many users post their content as per the interest of their follower base. On Instagram, there is no way to check if a particular person has unfollowed your profile, except for scrolling through the entire follower list, which certainly is a tedious task.

There are various third party apps that help keep track of who stopped following an account, new visitors and other details.

We take a look at 5 third party apps, compatible on both Android and iOS devices.

Followmeter

Once the account is set up on this portal by entering the Instagram username and password, you will land on the homepage of the app. On the main page, one can know details about their account, including new followers, those who unfollowed and profiles unfollowed by the user recently.

Apart from this, in the premium version of the app one can find out the secret admirers, which are basically profiles that visit a profile but do not follow it. Ghost followers, top likers and top commenters can also be known.

Reports+

The app in its free version provides details such as average likes, comments per photo and video and increase or decrease in likes.

Reports+ has a provision that allows you to know the number of followers gained and lost and the profiles that have blocked you. What comes as a bonus is the fact that Instagram stories can be viewed on the app itself.

InsFollowers

This is one of the basic and clean interface apps. It offers basic tracking of the accounts that unfollow you and the ones you do not follow back.

In the paid version of the app, you can know about Secret Admirers, Best Followers and Worst Followers. Other features in the paid version include keeping track of profiles that a user likes but does not follow and vice versa.

Followers for Instagram

The app lets you know about posts and photographs you have “liked” on a particular profile, but don’t follow.

The basic list of new followers, accounts that have unfollowed are available in the free version.

InstaFollow

Once an account is made on InstaFollow, it pulls out the statistics of the profile. The app acts like a manager for your Instagram account. The paid version includes a list of most and least active followers, and spammers.