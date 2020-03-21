How to clear cache on Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox and more

tech

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 07:22 IST

With most of us working from home due to coronavirus fears, we are relying almost wholly on our laptops or our PCs. Whenever you see your webpages freeze or not loading properly while you are working, it is possibly happening because you have not cleared your browser cache and delete cookies.

Ideally, you ought to clear them every day, however, one cannot always remember.

Caches are temporary files that the browser stores when you visit any site for the first time. These files consume your system’s RAM and memory. The browser cache slows down your system and one must delete this to free up space.

So, going forward, this is how you delete cache on your browsers

We look at 5 ways to delete cache

Google Chrome

• Go to Google Chrome and on the top right corner click on more option (those three vertical dots)

• Scroll down and click more tools

• Go to clear browsing data

• You will be taken to a new page, where on the top you have to choose a time range – last hour, last 24 hours, last 7 days, last 4 weeks, all the time. to delete everything, select all time.

• Tick the boxes next to browsing history, cookies and other site data, cached images and files.

• Finally, press the clear data button.

Mozilla Firefox

• Go to the menu button (three horizontal bars) and click on options of the browser

• Tap on the privacy and security panel

• Under the cookies and site data option, press click data

• Remove the checkmark from the box before cookies and site data

• Enable the checkmark in the box before cached web content. Press clear.

For Firefox to automatically clear the cache

• Go to the History section under the Privacy & Security

• In the drop-down menu next to Firefox, click use custom settings for history

• Put the check box on for clear history when Firefox closes

• Next to it, there is Settings button, click on it and it will open settings for clearing history

• Put the check sign before cache and press OK.

Internet Explorer 11

There is a keyboard shortcut to clear cache in Internet Explorer 11.

• Press the Ctrl, Shift and Delete keys, a window reading delete browser history will pop up

• Remove all checks except the one before temporary internet files and website files

• Press delete button

You can also delete the cache through the internet options in the window menu of the browser by following these steps.

• Tap on the cog-symbol in the top right corner

• Go to menu extra and select internet options

• Under general tab, you will see browser history. Click delete

• A new window will open and you have to remove all the ticks except one before temporary internet files and website files. Then press delete.

Microsoft Edge

• Go to the hub symbol below the main menu

• Go to the history and click on delete the whole history

• Tick the temporary services and files option. Select delete

Opera

In Opera too you can clear the cache with keyboard shortcut.

• Press Ctrl, Shift and Del keys together. A new page will open where you can setup options to delete cache

• Choose the time period. To delete the entire browser cache, select since installation

• Now, pick the image and files in cache option

• Click on delete browser data to confirm your settings. Refresh the page.

Alternatively, you can access the browser cache options through the menu.

• Click on the menu button on the title bar of the browser

• Choose data and security under settings menu

• Below the privacy option, you would find delete browser data button. Click on it and a new window will open

• Select since installation under the time period option to delete entire browser cache

• Enable the checkbox next to images and files in cache

• Press delete browser data button to confirm your settings and reload the page