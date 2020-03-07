How to clear temporary cache data in your iPhone

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 20:09 IST

Even though Apple products are known for their smooth user interface, sometimes they can slow down because of unwanted files and apps. You can fix this by simply cleaning the cache data.

Cache data slows down the device’s systems and applications because of the memory space it takes up in the RAM.

The aim of clearing cache is to leave some RAM space for the device’s better performance.

To clear cache on iPhone or iPad, follow these steps:

-Go to the Settings app of the device.

-Tap on General.

-Go to iPhone Storage.

-You will see the list of apps arranged in order of the space they take up on your phone. Tap on the app which consumes a large amount of space.

-Check the amount of space taken by Documents & Data by tapping on the name of the app. If it is above 500MB, you should offload and reinstall the app. When you reload the app, the data and documents figure will be zero giving you more free space.

-You can also hit the Delete app option and confirm the removal and then go to the App Store to install it. The result will be the same.

Documents and data are basically related media files such as photos, songs, videos, podcasts. Sometimes the size of these media files even exceeds the size of the app itself.

Safari’s cache

-Launch the Settings app of your iPhone.

-Select Safari from the fifth section on the page.

-Scroll Down, there will be an option that reads ‘Clear History and Website Data’. Tap on it.

-A pop-up will emerge with two options -- Clear History and Data, and Cancel. Choose the first option, to clear your cache.

What must be noted before clearing cache is that the user will be logged out of all websites they are signed into.