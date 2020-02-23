How to connect AirPods with Windows PC

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 09:29 IST

Apple transformed the wearable market forever with the launch of the AirPods. The wireless Bluetooth device has been an inspiration for countless similar gadgets.

Though originally designed for iOS devices such as iPad and iPhone, AirPods can be connected to other gadgets, including Android or Windows phones, laptops and Windows PC.

Apple Airpods were recognised by TIME magazine as the best gadget launched since 2010. The Cupertino-based tech giant sold $6 billion worth of Air AirPods in 2019, said a report published in Hypebeast website.

It takes less than 5 seconds to connect a pair of AirPods to an Apple device, the process is quite simple for a Windows 10 PC too.

Follow these steps to connect AirPods to a Windows PC:

· Go to the Settings of your computer.

· Click on the Device option in the Main Menu.

· Go to the Bluetooth and other devices page.

· Hit the add Bluetooth option.

· On the Add a device window, click Bluetooth.

· Now put the AirPods in the case and open the lid.

· Long press the round white-coloured button on the back of the case till the status light between AirPods start pulsing white

· Now, the name of your AirPods will be visible on the Add a device window.

· Hit the pair and connect option.

Once a connection between the audio device and the system is established, you can listen to music, watch videos and movies on YouTube, and opt for video calling.

Reconnecting the AirPods again is not as lengthy as the first time. If you wish to regularly use your Apple audio device with the Windows PC all you have to do is, follow these 5 simple steps:

· Go to the computer Settings.

· Click on Device from Main Menu.

· Click on the Bluetooth and other devices page.

· Under the Audio header you will see the list of all the paired devices.

· Choose the name of your AirPods, to establish a successful connection.