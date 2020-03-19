How to connect your laptop to your TV or external display

tech

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 07:20 IST

In times of self-isolation, watching film and favourite web series on the big screen are perhaps the few ways to while away one’s time. Even though there are quite a few brands that have introduced smart TVs which directly have access to OTT websites, majority of TVs in households are not one of those.

One does not need to worry, or invest in a smart TV as they can simply connect their laptop to the LCD or LED TV and can enjoy their favourite film or show on the big screen.

All you need to have to connect the two devices including your laptop and television is a HDMI cable.

To establish a connection using the cable, follow these steps:

Power on both, TV and Laptop and attach the HDMI cable to the respective ports.

On your TV button now press the ‘input’ or ‘source’ button. A list of options including TV, AV, HDMI 1, HDMI 2 will appear. Scroll to the HDMI 1 option and click on it.

In case you are unable to get the exact screen of your laptop on your TV, follow these steps:

Go to Run on your laptop

Type ‘Control’ and hit the enter key

A new window will appear. From the panel on the left side choose the option that reads ‘Display’

Now click on the Adjust Resolution option available on the panel at the left side of your screen.

ALSO READ: How to set up UPI account for digital payments

A dropdown option that reads ‘Display’ will appear. This will give you a choice between your Laptop name and TV, click on the TV option. You will now be able to see the laptop screen on your television.

For best output on your TV screen you can increase or decrease the resolution depending upon your choice, from laptop’s display panel. Brightness and contrast too can be adjusted from the laptop control panel.