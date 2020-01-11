How to convert your smartphone in to a remote control for your smart TV

tech

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 19:21 IST

Have you ever wondered how simple life would have become if you could control your smart TV with your mobile phone? Well, it is now possible. You can use your smartphone that has infrared (IR) blaster to work as a remote control for your smart TV with the help of an app.

Users of smartphones that have IR blaster can download a TV remote app and control not just their smart TV, but any device that receives IR signal or IR light beams such as set-top boxes, cable TV boxes, DVD, Blu-ray players, stereo equipment, air-conditioning system, projector, camera.

According to Google blog page, here’s how you can make your smartphone work as a remote control for your smart TV.

For Android

- Download the Android TV Remote Control app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store

- Connect your Android phone and smart TV to the same Wi-Fi network

- On your smartphone, open the smart TV Remote Control app and tap the name of your smart TV

In case, it doesn’t show up, try these steps:

- A PIN will appear on your smart TV screen

- On your phone, enter the PIN. Tap Pair to connect both the devices.

For iPhone and iPad

- Download the smart TV Remote Control app from the App Store on your iPhone or iPad

- Connect your phone and smart TV to the same Wi-Fi network

- On your phone, open the smart TV Remote Control app Android TV Remote

- Tap the name of your smart TV

If it doesn’t show up, follow the sequence below:

- A PIN will appear on the screen of your smart TV

- Enter the PIN that is shown on your TV on your phone

- Tap Pair to connect both the devices

Once paired, users can access same menu that is available on the remote control with the help of their smartphone

Here are some of the apps that you can have on your smartphone to convert them to your smart TV remote control:

AnyMote - Smart Remote Control

Once you download AnyMote - Smart Remote Control app on your smartphone, go to the app where you will see set-up screens that will guide you easily on how to use it. Once you chose the device, type to search the model and make.

Users will get to see a remote screen, which will have neatly arranged remote like buttons. One can tap on the button on top right to set gesture control and then tap on the “Keep” button at the bottom after all the settings.

ASmart Remote IR

ASmart Remote IR is another app that stands out for its cool animation effects. Once the app is installed, users will have to choose the device type, brand, and model to set up, after which you will get remote on your smartphone. One can also tap the arrows at the bottom to switch between interfaces. You can set up remotes for multiple devices in one room and toggle between them with just simply tapping on it.

IR Universal Remote

This smartphone remote control app comes with lots of cutomisation options. Tap on the options to change the colour of buttons and positions. After installing the app, users can access the menu on the left and tap Remote Search to search for their device. After getting the desired remote, one can use the same menu to customise the appearance of it on the screen.

Peel Smart Remote

This remote comes pre-installed on IR blaster powered Android device. You may also download the smart remote and control your smart TV, set-top box. The remote control will also keep track of what users are watching and recommend shows that are being aired.