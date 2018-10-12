How to create 3D photos on Facebook

Facebook is rolling out 3D photos in News Feed and Virtual Reality (VR) to enable users to view and create 3D photos with life-like dimensions including depth and movement.

“Everyone will be able to see 3D photos in News Feed and VR today, while the ability to create and share 3D photos begins to roll out today,” the Facebook 360 team wrote in a blog-post.

Users would have choices to adjust and experiment with creating multiple layers, contrasting colours and textures in order to create photos in 3D. The technology behind 3D photos captures the distance between the subject in the foreground and the background.

How to take 3D photos for Facebook

You will need a dual-camera phone or a smartphone with ‘Portrait Mode’ for 3D photos.

After you take the photo, share it on Facebook as a 3D photo.

You can then “scroll, pan and tilt to see the photo in realistic 3D”.

In addition to the News Feed, users will be able to view 3D photos in VR as well. One can opt for Oculus Go browser or Firefox on Oculus Rift by dragging, tapping or tilting their heads to experience the three dimensions in photos.

Facebook has started rolling out this feature today, and it will be available to all users in the coming weeks. The feature would be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

“We’re listening to feedback on this new format and we continue rolling it out to everyone,” the post added.

The feature was announced earlier in May by Facebook, during its “F8” event.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 13:42 IST