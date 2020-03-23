How to create different user profiles on Netflix, Hotstar and Prime Video

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 07:23 IST

Most of us have put ourselves in isolation to avoid falling prey to the coronavirus. Staying at home can make you feel bored and streaming websites could be a blessing in such times.

However, not all content on these streaming services are meant for family consumption and some you might just not like. Creating a user profile for yourself and your kids will allow you to customise content and recommendations the service can offer you.

Also, if you are sharing someone else’s Netflix account, it is only polite to make your own user account so as you don’t mess up their watch lists.

Given all these factors, here is how you can make user accounts on Netflix, Hotstar and Prime Video.

Netflix

This is among the most well-known streaming apps out there. In Netflix, as many as five users can be added at a time.

- Click on the profile button on the top right corner of the Netflix screen

- Tap on manage profiles

- Select the add profile button

- Type a name for the profile that needs to be added

- If the profile is for a child, click on the box that mentions it

- You can also customise it further with a picture of your choice. Press continue to save the profile

Prime Video

A feature called Amazon Household enables you to share benefits on the app with your friends and family. To create individual profiles on this service -

- Go to account and lists from the drop-down menu

- Click on account settings and tap the Amazon Household

- Now, click to add an adult

- Enter your log-in Information

- You can also add up to four children by clicking on ‘add a child’ and up to four teenagers by clicking on ‘add a teen’.

Hotstar

The streaming app is popular for its access to football matches and has the rights for streaming the much-loved English Premier League in India. There is a wide variety of films and TV shows available too.

Hotstar offers premium content but only one person can watch it at a time. Also, when you give access to another person only either one of you can watch premium content. The other one will get to watch the non-premium content.

To give access to your Hotstar account to your friend or family members, you have to share your login credentials along with your password.