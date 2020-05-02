e-paper
How to create QR codes on Google Sheets

How to create QR codes on Google Sheets

QR codes are handy tools that can bring the “offline” to the “online”.

tech Updated: May 02, 2020 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
You might already know how to do a lot on Google sheets, but how does one create and store QR codes in an easy simple way, even if it is on a large scale?
With most of our work happening from the confines of our homes now, there are a lot of things we might have to learn to ensure that all things go smoothly. For example, how to make QR codes on Google Sheets.

Now, why would you need a QR code?

QR codes are handy tools that can bring the “offline” to the “online”. It might be to redirect an offline advert campaign’s audience to your site or to track conference visitors while they move from stage to stage (think of all those webinars being hosted online right now).

The simple formula to create a QR code is as follows:

=IMAGE(“https://chart.googleapis.com/chart?chs=200×200&cht=qr&chl=”&A2&””)

- Here, the ‘A2’ part at the end concerns the reference to the cell containing the data you want to create a QR code for, such as the url in the example below.

- The part before concerns a call to Google’s chart API, which has an option (‘qr’) to generate QR codes.

- The QR ‘chart’ is then converted into an image with the IMAGE encapsulation.

If you want to create QR codes in bulk, simply add more URLs (or other types of data, such as identification codes) below A2, select cell B2 and drag the blue box at the right bottom of the selected cell down. The formula will now be applied to more rows.

Or, you can always use a QR code generator like this one.

