How to create user profile for kids with parental controls on Netflix, Hotstar and Prime Video

tech

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 07:40 IST

Streaming apps undoubtedly provide a wide gamut of content of different genres. However, there are some content which may not always be appropriate for the younger members of the family.

In such cases, it becomes pertinent that one understands how to safeguard Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar accounts.

Netflix

To add a child’s profile on Netflix, you simply have to click on add profile from the home screen. Enter a name for the profile and tick on the box for the child to continue.

When you click on that profile it will automatically be taken to the Netflix children’s homepage.

To ensure a deeper safe viewing experience, you can click on manage profiles. From here, you can see a drop down menu that says “Allowed TV shows and movies.” All you need to do now is to select “For Little Kids only” to ensure the content is suitable for all ages.

For children who are seven years or older, you can select “For Older Kids and below” and subsequently you can also select “For Teens and below” to ensure children do not get to watch content meant for adults.

Amazon Prime

The first and foremost thing is to have a Prime Video PIN number to be able to select viewing content. To do this, you need to go to parental controls in Prime Video Settings. Enter a PIN code and save.

Then head to viewing restrictions, where you will find options to stop the playing of videos based on various maturity levels. You can select the appropriate restrictions.

For Amazon Prime on Android or iOS, you need to head to settings, select parental controls and set up a PIN. Once that is done, activate viewing restrictions on the mobile device.

Hotstar

Hotstar recently introduced a new kids button to ensure the website filters age-appropriate content. All you need to do is to activate the button to restrict adult content on the streaming app.