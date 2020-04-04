How to delete your Houseparty account

tech

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 07:54 IST

Both the apps that got super popular over this lockdown have come under tremendous scrutiny as far as privacy is concerned. Zoom, the video-calling app that was being used across offices and schools has had to take a deeper look at its privacy policy and make a round of changes. The CEO of Zoom also announced a 90-day feature freeze as the company looked into sorting out their problems.

Also Read: Houseparty: Everything you need to know about the app taking COVID-19 lockdowns by storm

The other app that got unprecedented popularity is Houseparty. The, considerably more casual than Zoom, video-calling apps meant for friends and family shot up the App Store and Play Store charts over the last month.

However, Houseparty too has had its share of issues. Users complained about hackers using their Houseparty to access Paypal, Spotify and Netflix accounts. Houseparty tweeted to say that there was nothing to worry about. In fact, they called all the rumours a smear campaign and have announced a $1,000,000 bounty for anyone who gets proof of such a campaign.

We are investigating indications that the recent hacking rumors were spread by a paid commercial smear campaign to harm Houseparty. We are offering a $1,000,000 bounty for the first individual to provide proof of such a campaign to bounty@houseparty.com. — Houseparty (@houseparty) March 31, 2020

While we wait for proof and for someone to get rich, if you are not sure of how safe this app is and want to not take chances and delete your account, here’s what you need to do:

For iPhones

It’s very easy to delete your account on iPhones (thank you Apple!). Click on the user icon on the top left corner of the screen, the smiley face, and tap on Settings.

Also Read: Houseparty owns whatever you say in its app, can track you & won’t delete your details even if you ask for it

Click on Privacy next and tap on “delete account”. You will be asked if you are certain you want to delete your account. We assume you are - so click on “Yes”, enter your password and tap “Delete”.

For Android

It’s a little difficult to delete your account from Android smartphones, unfortunately. You will have to email support@houseparty.com to request for your account to be deleted.

And while you are at it - ask for your personal details, such as email address, profile picture and phone number, to be removed from the app.