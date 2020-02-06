How to disable app subscriptions on iOS 13

tech

There are multiple ways to disable app subscriptions on an Apple device. This can be done by going to the App Store and individually selecting the app and disabling it. The problem in this case though is that it is a tedious process.

A much simpler way to disable app subscription is through the phone settings. It can be done on Apple devices running on iOS 13.

Here’s what you need to do:

1. Open settings on your Apple device including iPhone, iPad, iPod etc

2. Tap your profile icon

3. The fourth option from the top reads ‘subscription,’ click on it

4. List off all your app subscriptions will appear, from which you can choose.

Meanwhile, Apple has also rolled out a new software update namely, iOS 13.3.1. Users will see improvements on FaceTime and iMessages, along with bug fixes.

The update also comes with a new feature, which lets you disable the location-tracking functionality of the U1 Ultra Wideband chip.

This chip is only available on the iPhone 11 series phones - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The basic functionality of this app is to provide an enhanced AirDrop experience.

To disable this feature on your iPhone 11 series device follow these steps:

1. Open the settings app of the phone

2. Go to the privacy tab

3. Select location services

4. Tap on system services

5. There will be an option named Networking and Wireless, where there will be toggle switch, which you can switch to turn off the feature

However, it must be noted that turning off the location-tracking functionality of the U1 chip will also disable the use of location services that enhance Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections on the device.

The user will also not be able to get the enhanced AirDrop experience that Apple brought with the iOS 13.1 update in September last year.