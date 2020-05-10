How to disable Personal Meeting IDs in Zoom

Updated: May 10, 2020 07:26 IST

Zoom, earlier this week, rolled out a new feature that allows admins to disable Personal Meeting IDs or PMIs for specific accounts and groups in a bid to stop hackers and malicious actors from Zoombombing users’ conference calls.

For those of you who are new to the concept, Zoombombing is a practice wherein hackers sneak into users’ meeting rooms and bombard them with objectionable content. Recently, hackers bombarded a Zoom meeting consisting of 60 kids with child sex abuse videos.

“Because PMIs are always accessible using the same ID or meeting link, anyone can join unless they’re properly secured. Disabling the use of PMIs reduces that risk altogether and doesn’t leave PMI security up to individual users. This option to disable PMIs can be locked at the account or group level,” Zoom wrote in a blog post.

So, if you use Zoom frequently, here’s how you disable PMIs for accounts:

Step 1: Sign in to the Zoom web portal as an admin.

Step 2: In the navigation panel, click Account Management > Account Settings.

Step 3: Under Schedule Meeting, click the toggle to disable the setting Enable Personal Meeting ID.

You can also disable PMIs for a group of users. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Sign in to the Zoom web portal as an admin.

Step 2: In the navigation panel, click User Management > Group Management.

Step 3: Click the applicable group name from the list, then click the Settings tab.

Step 4: Under Schedule Meeting, click the toggle to disable the setting Enable Personal Meeting ID.