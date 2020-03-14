How to disable the WhatsApp Dark Mode

tech

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 18:05 IST

After working for over more than a year on the Dark Mode, WhatsApp finally rolled out the feature in March this year. Most WhatsApp users had been waiting for this new mode that is easier on the eye as well has helps you save your smartphone battery.

However, once the mode dropped on iOS and Android, many users were underwhelmed and not impressed.

In case you are one of those people who are of the opinion that you were better off with the original version of WhatsApp and do not wish to continue using the dark version of WhatsApp, don’t worry, you are not stuck with it.

You can easily turn it off.

And to do that, follow these easy steps:

For iOS:

• Launch the settings app of your iOS phone

• Go to ‘Display & Brightness’

• There will be two options including, Light and Dark, choose the ‘Light’ option, to resume using the light version of WhatsApp

For Android:

• Launch WhatsApp on your Android device

• Go to Settings

• Tap on Chats

• Hit the theme tab

• Following that, choose light option

However, while there is a provision to individually change the theme settings in Android, the same is not available for iOS devices. If a user disables the dark theme for the phone running on iOS he or she will not be able to use any of the apps in dark mode. Other apps like Instagram, Google Maps, which do not have the provision of enabling dark mode or light mode individually, will also have their user interface switched.

WhatsApp, which is used by over two billion people across the globe, had introduced this feature aimed to reduce eye strain in lowlight environments. The brand had revealed that a combination of pure black and white interface creates high contrast, causing eye fatigue.

As per the messaging app, the Dark Mode has a dark grey background and off-white colour, which reduces the glare and helps improve contrast and readability.