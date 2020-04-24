How to download and send Ramadan WhatsApp Stickers

tech

Although majority of us are at homes during the Covid-19 lockdown, some of us are celebrating the auspicious Ramadan festival. And WhatsApp Stickers can be the perfect way to wish each other. We are not talking about any other stickers but Ramadan-based stickers that can be downloaded as packs from the Google Play Store. How do you download it and get started? Follow these steps.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Go inside a chat window.

Step 3: Tap on the Emoji icon in the text typing bar. This will open the Recently used emoji section by default.

Step 4: Inside the section, tap on the Sticker icon at the bottom. You can see it placed alongside the Emoji and GIF icons.

Step 5: Once accessed, tap on the plus (+) icon on the right corner. This will open the Sticker pack section.

Step 6: From here you have to scroll to the bottom of the Sticker pack list and tap on ‘Get More Stickers.’

Step 7: Once Tapped, the page will navigate to WhatsApp Sticker packs on Google Play Store. There you can search Ramadan WhatsApp Stickers in the search bar at the top.

Step 8: From here you can download any Sticker pack. This will show up in the alongside the recently used stickers, favourite stickers, theme-wise stickers along with the new packs. Tap on any of the sticker and it will be sent to the person in the chat window.

You can also get on a group call with your friends and family. WhatsApp recently increased the group call participant count to eight people on Android and iOS beta apps. The regular version still supports four people in a single video call.