How to download new WhatsApp Stickers and use them on Android and iOS

tech

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 11:30 IST

WhatsApp’s sticker game seems to be going strong. The instant messaging app’s sticker library has not just grown in the recent times but with the flexibility to create custom stickers has made communication even more interesting than before. Although making a custom sticker requires you to dedicate a bit more time, the easy way out is by using the pre-made stickers listed inside WhatsApp. You just need to download them. And how do you do it? Follow the simple steps below.

In Android:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Go inside a chat window.

Step 3: Tap on the Emoji icon in the text typing bar. This will open the Recently used emoji section by default.

Step 4: Inside the section, tap on the Sticker icon at the bottom. You can see it placed alongside the Emoji and GIF icons.

Step 5: Once accessed, tap on the plus (+) icon on the right corner. This will open the Sticker pack section.

Also read: WhatsApp rolled out new regional sticker packs for some users

Step 6: From here you can download the sticker packs by tapping the down arrow button on the right side of each pack. Each pack shows some stickers included in it and the size it will take on your phone. Typically, a pack takes 200-300Kb space on an average. Once downloaded, the downward arrow coverts to a tick.

Step 7: Go back in the sticker section and you will be able to see the new pack alongside the recently used stickers, favourite stickers, theme-wise stickers along with the new packs. Tap on any of the sticker and it will be sent to the person in the chat window.

Also read: WhatsApp extends group call limit to 8 people: Here’s how to get it

On iOS:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Go inside a chat window.

Step 3: Tap the sticker icon on the right side in the text bar of the iOS keyboard. This will directly open the recently used sticker section.

Step 4: In the same section, tap on the plus (+) icon on the right corner. This will open the sticker pack section.

Step 5: From here you can download the sticker packs by tapping the down arrow button on the right side of each pack. Once downloaded, the downward arrow coverts to a tick.

Step 6: Go back in the sticker section and you will be able to see the new pack alongside the recently used stickers, favourite stickers, theme-wise stickers along with the new packs. Tap on any of the sticker and it will be sent to the person in the chat window.