e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / How to enable, disable dark mode on WhatsApp

How to enable, disable dark mode on WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolled out dark mode for Android and iOS recently. Here’s how to get started on it and disable it if you don’t like dark mode.

tech Updated: Mar 19, 2020 17:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp dark mode is now available for users globally.
WhatsApp dark mode is now available for users globally.(WhatsApp)
         

WhatsApp dark mode was possibly the most requested feature by users. Many people may not be aware but WhatsApp had rolled out dark mode on Android and iOS globally.

WhatsApp dark mode can be activated by users on devices running iOS 13 and Android 10. Dark mode is compatible to WhatsApp users on Android 9 as well. Dark mode essentially turns the UI into a dark grey background which is well suited for the eyes and scrolling in low-light conditions.

If you’re still confused about WhatsApp’s dark mode, here’s how you can get started on it.

How to enable WhatsApp dark mode

First thing is to make sure WhatsApp is updated to the latest version. You can check this on Google Play Store and App Store. Once the app is updated follow these steps.

-Open WhatsApp, tap on the three dotted menu and select settings.

-Open chats and you’ll see a new section called ‘theme’.

-Choose dark from the list of options available.

-Android 10 and iOS 13 users can also select ‘system default’.

WhatsApp also rolled out dark solid colours for chat wallpapers. Interested users can select these wallpapers for a better dark mode experience on WhatsApp. If you’re not happy with dark mode on WhatsApp, don’t worry you can always go back.

How to disable WhatsApp dark mode

Disabling dark mode on WhatsApp is as simple as enabling it.

-Follow the same steps as mentioned above.

-Once you open the theme section, simply select light.

-This will turn your WhatsApp back to how it was originally.

tags
top news
Coronavirus Live: One dies in Punjab due to virus, death toll hits 4
Coronavirus Live: One dies in Punjab due to virus, death toll hits 4
Covid-19: Arvind Kejriwal to meet L-G with plan to shut some govt offices
Covid-19: Arvind Kejriwal to meet L-G with plan to shut some govt offices
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
Covid 19: Coronavirus outbreak brings Mumbai’s Dabbawala services to a halt
Covid 19: Coronavirus outbreak brings Mumbai’s Dabbawala services to a halt
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
BMW 330i Sport launched in India, price details inside
BMW 330i Sport launched in India, price details inside
Flipkart to give workers leave with full pay if quarantined
Flipkart to give workers leave with full pay if quarantined
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech