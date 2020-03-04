e-paper
How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode in iOS 13

How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode in iOS 13

Do you own an iPhone that is running on iOS 13? If you do, here’s how you can enable dark mode in WhatsApp.

Mar 04, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp has rolled out dark mode on both, it’s (WhatsApp)
         

It’s finally here! After a year-long wait WhatsApp has rolled out dark mode on to its platform. The company has rolled out the much-awaited feature to both, that is, its Android and iOS-based apps.

Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look on a familiar experience. It’s designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. And we hope it helps prevent those awkward moments where your phone lights up the room,” the Facebook-owned messaging app wrote in its blog post.

The company also said that the feature is being rolled out to smartphones running on Android 9 and Android 10. It is also being rolled out on iOS 13-powered iPhones.

If you own an iOS 13 powered iPhone, follow these steps to enable dark mode in WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open App Store and look for WhatsApp.

Step 2: Hit Update to download the latest version of WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Step 3: Now open Setting apps on your iPhone.

Step 4: Tap on Display & Brightness option.

Step 5: Now tap on Dark option to enable iOS 13’s system-wide dark mode.

When you enable dark mode on your iPhone, WhatsApp will automatically turn dark for you. This is because, dark mode in WhatsApp depends on your iPhone’s settings.

However, if you have already enabled dark mode on your iPhone, all you need to do is update WhatsApp. Once you have updated the app, it will turn dark automatically.

