How to get curfew passes in Delhi

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 17:18 IST

With the whole country being put under lockdown for now, for anyone who needs to step out for work curfew passes are necessary. These curfew passes are essentially permission slips that authorise movements inside the city and to other NCR towns. Anyone can apply for one of these passes but please note that they are only going to be issued for ‘essential services’. If the work you need to do does not come under ‘essential services’ you will not be issued a pass.

Who can get a pass and who can’t

People engaged in non-essential services will not be issued passes and will not be allowed to travel even if you are in private vehicles. The borders are sealed and only doctors, journalists and essential service executives are being allowed through.

Those who come out to provide or avail essential services (like groceries and medicines) will be allowed on ‘self declaration’.

The government has clarified that no documents will be asked from a person who is out to provide or avail essential services. Most public transport services have been suspended including cabs.

To make things easier for essential goods and service providers, government has started issuing these curfew passes that can be used. In most circumstances, your ID cards should suffice.

How to get curfew passes

One way of getting curfew passes is to go directly to the office of DCP in the area where the organisation you work for is located. You need to:

- Carry a valid ID like your driver’s license or your Aadhaar card.

- Papers from your organisation that shows that it is valid.

- And a letter from your organisation explaining why you need the pass.

For private organisations outside Delhi, here are a list of places where you can go for curfew passes:

Gurgaon, Manesar: Visit DCP office, southwest district Vasant Vihar

Faridabad: DCP office, southeast district, Sarita Vihar

Ghaziabad: DCP office Shahdara district, Shalimar Park

Noida: DCP office, east district, IP extension Mandawali

Sonipat: DCP office, outer-north district, Samaipur Badli

Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar: DCP office outer district, Pitampura

Another way to get passes is online via WhatsApp or email. The Delhi government has announced a helpline number (1031) to get e-passes on mobile phones via WhatsApp. You can also apply for an e-pass via mail.

How to get e-pass through WhatsApp

To apply via WhatsApp, you need to send a message with all your particulars and relevant documents for identity to authorised mobile numbers corresponding to your area, i.e., East, North East, Central, New Delhi, North, South East, West, South, South West, North West.

Here’s what you need to send on WhatsApp:

- Name

- Address/place of engagement

- Details of Essential service/purpose

- Period

- Time

- Copy of ID card like Aadhar, Voter Card etc.

- Vehicle number, only if required.

You need to send this to the authorised WhatsApp numbers that have been provided by this state government.

These numbers where shared by the Aam Aadmi Party on their official Facebook account:

- District: 8447200084 / 8375878007

- North East District: 9540895489 / 8860425666

- Central District: 7428336279 /7428210711

- New Delhi District: 9540675392 / 9873743727

- North District: 8595298706 / 8595354861

- South East District: 8595246396 / 8595258871

- West District: 9414320064 / 8595252581

- South District: 9599649266 / 9643150027

- South West District: 9971518387 / 9971526953

- North West District: 8595559117 / 8595543375

To apply via email

To apply via email, you need to send an email to ddma.delhi@nic.in with the same list of particulars that’s listed for WhatsApp applications above.

Once the request has been accepted by authorities, these passes will be issued. And these passes are valid for all days through the lockdown.

Please remember, do not apply for a pass if you don’t need it. The lockdown has been put in place to keep you in and observe social distancing and contain the spread of the virus. Stepping out when it is strictly not needed is counterproductive and dangerous for you and your family.

Different state governments will have different helpline numbers and email IDs for these curfew passes.