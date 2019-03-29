Twitter adds ‘Lights out’ dark mode for iPhones

Dark mode is one of the most requested features by users. Twitter first introduced dark mode on Android back in 2016. The micro-blogging site has an even darker mode and it’s rolling out for iOS now.

Twitter tweeted the new feature “Lights out” which is an extension of the current dark mode. This feature makes the background of Twitter jet black as opposed to the dark grey colour used in dark mode. Lights out is available for iOS users only. There’s no word when it will be available for Android users.

Lights out can be activated from the ‘Settings’ menu under ‘Display’ after turning on dark mode by tapping on the bulb icon. Here, users can simply select ‘Lights out’ from the list of options and the background will turn even darker.

It was dark. You asked for darker! Swipe right to check out our new dark mode. Rolling out today. pic.twitter.com/6MEACKRK9K — Twitter (@Twitter) March 28, 2019

Earlier this January, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had announced an update to dark mode arriving soon for users, The Verge reported. Dark mode already helps in saving battery life on smartphones. In addition to saving battery life, Twitter said the true dark mode will also help reduce eye strain. Twitter’s pitch dark mode also benefit OLED screens like the iPhone XS as it will now consume less power.

Google has already emphasised the importance of dark mode and how it can go a long way in saving battery. The upcoming Android Q is also expected to come with an in-built dark mode. Samsung Galaxy S10 already offers ‘Night Mode’ which is a system wide dark mode. Facebook recently introduced dark mode for Messenger, and it is expected to introduce the same on WhatsApp as well.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 12:03 IST