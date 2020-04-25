How to install the Google Phone app on non-Pixel Android smartphones

tech

If you own a Pixel smartphone, you are using the Google Phone app every day, this is not new for you. This app comes pre-installed in Pixel and Android One handsets, however, the app has made its way to the Google Play Store and is available for non-Pixel and non-Android One smartphones as well.

All non-Android One devices that contain “com.google.android.dialer.support” can download the Google Phone app and use it.

Here’s how you do it:

First, check if your phone is compatible. The Google Phone app will not work on older Android versions like Lollipop and Kitkat. You need the com.google.android.dialer.support for this to work.

According to reports, these are the Android phones it does work on: LG V60 ThinQ, Asus ZenFone 6, Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 10, Poco F1, Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, Oppo Find X2 Pro, LG V35 and the LG G7.

It doesn’t seem to be supported on the new Samsung Galaxy devices like the S20 series or on OnePlus phones yet.

You should be able to download the app directly from the Play Store. In case you are prompted with - “this app isn’t compatible with your device” or “the app is not available in your region” you can still try to sideload the application by trying the Go version of the app from here.