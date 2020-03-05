e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / How to jailbreak your iPhone using an Android smartphone

How to jailbreak your iPhone using an Android smartphone

For jailbreaking an iPhone using an Android smartphone, you need an iPhone, an Android smartphone, a connector and a couple of apps.

tech Updated: Mar 05, 2020 15:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The new iPhone jailbreak hack uses vulnerabilities in specific devices to break in.
The new iPhone jailbreak hack uses vulnerabilities in specific devices to break in.(REUTERS)
         

People have been jailbreaking iPhones for ages in order to get into Apple’s walled garden and gain some control and flexibility over their Apple device. However, this has been mostly done using the company’s Mac computers and specialised softwares. Now, a Reddit user has demonstrated a new way of jailbreaking an iPhone: using an Android smartphone.

You still need to connect the two devices and install special software. But you don’t need a hefty computer to break into your iPhone.

Now, before we get into the details, there are some things that you need to know about jailbreaking iPhones. For starters, the method uses Checkra1n as a jailbreaking solution. The special thing about it is that it was the first jailbreak to work on an iOS 13-powered device. The trick lies in the fact that instead of using vulnerabilities in iOS 13, it uses exploits in the device to hack into the iPhone. The only drawback is that you need to jailbreak the device every time you reboot the device.

But if you are ok with the extra work, here are the things that you require to hack into your iPhone:

-- An iPhone compatible with checkra1n hack. The list includes (iPhone 5s to iPhone X).

-- An Android device with root access. Newer Linux and Android versions are more likely to work.

-- A terminal app on your Android smartphone.

-- A connector cable that would connect your iPhone with the rooted Android smartphone.

ALSO READ: Apple raises iPhone prices in India: Here’s how much your favourite iPhone costs now

If these tech jargons haven’t scared you already and you still want to jailbreak your iPhone, Redditor who goes by the name u/stblr on the platform, has listed out the exact steps for you. Take a peek:

Step 1: Download the checkra1n binary for Linux while taking care of the correct µarch of your Android device.

Step 2: Put the downloaded binary in /data directory.

Step 3: Now connect your iPhone to your Android smartphone.

Step 4: Open the terminal app and gain root access by typing in “su”.

Step 5: Type “lsusb” and check if your iPhone is being recognised. The USB ID displayed on the device should be -- “05ac:12a8”.

Step 6: Now place your iPhone in DFU mode.

Step 7: Now check that your iPhone is still recognised with “lsusb”. The USB ID now should be -- “05ac:1227”.

Step 8: Next, run checkra1n in CLI mode using the command -- “./checkra1n -c”.

Step 9: It’s done! You have successfully jailbroken your iPhone.

tags
top news
Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings
Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
4 Delhi gang-rape convicts to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am: Judge
4 Delhi gang-rape convicts to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am: Judge
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
‘Like the Titanic Captain’: Rahul Gandhi disses govt on coronavirus crisis
‘Like the Titanic Captain’: Rahul Gandhi disses govt on coronavirus crisis
Hyundai’s i20N vs i20: Sharper, sleeker, faster
Hyundai’s i20N vs i20: Sharper, sleeker, faster
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech