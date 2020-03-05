How to jailbreak your iPhone using an Android smartphone

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 15:24 IST

People have been jailbreaking iPhones for ages in order to get into Apple’s walled garden and gain some control and flexibility over their Apple device. However, this has been mostly done using the company’s Mac computers and specialised softwares. Now, a Reddit user has demonstrated a new way of jailbreaking an iPhone: using an Android smartphone.

You still need to connect the two devices and install special software. But you don’t need a hefty computer to break into your iPhone.

Now, before we get into the details, there are some things that you need to know about jailbreaking iPhones. For starters, the method uses Checkra1n as a jailbreaking solution. The special thing about it is that it was the first jailbreak to work on an iOS 13-powered device. The trick lies in the fact that instead of using vulnerabilities in iOS 13, it uses exploits in the device to hack into the iPhone. The only drawback is that you need to jailbreak the device every time you reboot the device.

But if you are ok with the extra work, here are the things that you require to hack into your iPhone:

-- An iPhone compatible with checkra1n hack. The list includes (iPhone 5s to iPhone X).

-- An Android device with root access. Newer Linux and Android versions are more likely to work.

-- A terminal app on your Android smartphone.

-- A connector cable that would connect your iPhone with the rooted Android smartphone.

If these tech jargons haven’t scared you already and you still want to jailbreak your iPhone, Redditor who goes by the name u/stblr on the platform, has listed out the exact steps for you. Take a peek:

Step 1: Download the checkra1n binary for Linux while taking care of the correct µarch of your Android device.

Step 2: Put the downloaded binary in /data directory.

Step 3: Now connect your iPhone to your Android smartphone.

Step 4: Open the terminal app and gain root access by typing in “su”.

Step 5: Type “lsusb” and check if your iPhone is being recognised. The USB ID displayed on the device should be -- “05ac:12a8”.

Step 6: Now place your iPhone in DFU mode.

Step 7: Now check that your iPhone is still recognised with “lsusb”. The USB ID now should be -- “05ac:1227”.

Step 8: Next, run checkra1n in CLI mode using the command -- “./checkra1n -c”.

Step 9: It’s done! You have successfully jailbroken your iPhone.