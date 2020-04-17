e-paper
Home / Tech / How to keep your washing machine up and running amid Covid-19 lockdown

How to keep your washing machine up and running amid Covid-19 lockdown

The lockdown has made it impossible for you to get any help to fix your washing machine incase anything goes wrong. While you can’t fix everything, here’s one thing you can

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Laundry is one of the main household chores right now. What do you do if your washing machine is not working properly? You might have to wait for professional help but for starters, here’s what you can check
Laundry is one of the main household chores right now. What do you do if your washing machine is not working properly? You might have to wait for professional help but for starters, here’s what you can check (Pixabay)
         

We are all handling household chores as the lockdown continues and laundry is one of the important things to do. Given that you will not be able to call in for repairs if your washing machine stops working right now, we have some easy tips for you to ensure it is up and running.

Of course, if there is a bigger glitch that washing an inlet filter on the machine cannot fix, you will have to wait till the lockdown is eased for help. Till then, here’s what you can do:

With daily use, tiny articles and mineral deposits present in water may block the inlet filter of your front load or top load washing machine. This may cause inadequate supply of water and adversely affect the performance. The guys at Samsung recommend cleaning the inlet filter once every two weeks.

Follow these steps:

1. Unplug your machine from the socket.

2. Locate the inlet filter - close the tap and rotate the inlet hose in an anti-clockwise direction to open it.

3. Remove the filter. You can use your hands or use a plier if it is stuck.

4. Clean the filter out under running water.

5. Refix it with the holder facing outwards and tighten the hose. You do not want it to leak.

6. Check the washer. Turn the machine on to see if the water inflow is right.

If you need more help, check the diagram below.

Hindustantimes

If your machine is not functioning properly, get professional help. For this you might have to wait till the lockdown is eased, or you can try calling the company’s helpline for assistance.

