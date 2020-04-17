How to keep your washing machine up and running amid Covid-19 lockdown

We are all handling household chores as the lockdown continues and laundry is one of the important things to do. Given that you will not be able to call in for repairs if your washing machine stops working right now, we have some easy tips for you to ensure it is up and running.

Of course, if there is a bigger glitch that washing an inlet filter on the machine cannot fix, you will have to wait till the lockdown is eased for help. Till then, here’s what you can do:

With daily use, tiny articles and mineral deposits present in water may block the inlet filter of your front load or top load washing machine. This may cause inadequate supply of water and adversely affect the performance. The guys at Samsung recommend cleaning the inlet filter once every two weeks.

Follow these steps:

1. Unplug your machine from the socket.

2. Locate the inlet filter - close the tap and rotate the inlet hose in an anti-clockwise direction to open it.

3. Remove the filter. You can use your hands or use a plier if it is stuck.

4. Clean the filter out under running water.

5. Refix it with the holder facing outwards and tighten the hose. You do not want it to leak.

6. Check the washer. Turn the machine on to see if the water inflow is right.

If you need more help, check the diagram below.

If your machine is not functioning properly, get professional help. For this you might have to wait till the lockdown is eased, or you can try calling the company’s helpline for assistance.