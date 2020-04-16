e-paper
How to keep your Zoom meetings safe: MHA guidelines

If you are using Zoom for your meetings, this is how you can keep it safe

tech Updated: Apr 16, 2020 19:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory today asking everyone to be careful about using Zoom and also issued a bunch of guidelines for those who need to use it.  
Zoom has been facing a lot of issues as far as privacy is concerned with a lot of institutions and companies asking its employees to not use the video-calling app for meetings. However, given the current on-going lockdown situation across the globe, some people might still have to rely on Zoom for group video conferences simply for the ease and the number of people it allows in.

Also Read: Zoom not a safe platform: MHA issues advisory on usage of the app

Here are things you need to keep in mind:

-- Set a new user ID and password for each meeting.

-- Enable the Waiting Room feature in order to ensure that a user can enter only when the host conducting the meeting permits him to.

-- Disable the ‘join before host’ feature.

-- Allow screen sharing by host only.

-- Disable the ‘Allow removed participants to re-join’ feature.

-- Restrict file transfer option.

-- Restrict recording feature.

-- End the meeting and not just leaving it.

These steps will keep the basic safety requirements in place and protect you from zoom-bombers.

