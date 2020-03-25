How to link your Android smartphone with your PC using Windows Your Phone app

tech

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 07:29 IST

Windows 10’s latest offering, Your Phone app is an app that links your smartphone with your computer. With this app, you can send messages from your personal computer, sync notifications and transfer photos wirelessly between the two devices without any hassle.

The catch, however, is that this app can only be used with Android smartphones. This means that if you are an iPhone user with a PC running on Windows OS, you are out of luck.

Coming back to Android smartphones, the process to link the app is not difficult at all. All you need to do is follow these steps:

-- Your Phone app is already available on devices running on Windows 10, if you do not have it pre-installed download it from the Windows Store.

-- Launch the app from the start menu.

-- Hit the ‘Android’ tab and click on get started in order to link the app with your Android smartphone.

-- There will be a prompt to sign in through your Microsoft Account if you haven’t already signed into your PC yet.

-- You will then be asked to download Microsoft’s Your Phone Companion app on your Android phone.

-- Now download the app on your phone and click on Continue option.

-- Open the app on your Android smartphone.

-- Sign in with the same Microsoft Account that you are logged in on your computer.

-- Complete the setup.

-- Tap the Allow tab on the final screen to establish a link between your smartphone and your PC. Once the link is established, your text messages and photos will begin to show up in the Your Phone app.