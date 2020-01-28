How to make calls using your Windows 10 PC

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:11 IST

Windows 10 is loaded with interesting features. It has features that allow users to create an event without opening the Calendar app and reduce distractions by limiting notifications in the Focus mode among other things. It also has a feature that allows users to make and receive calls directly from their personal computers.

Microsoft had initially rolled out this feature to its Windows Insider users last year. Then in December, the company announced the general availability of this feature to its Windows 10 users.

To use this feature, you need two things -- a personal computer running on Windows 10 (May 2019 Update) with support for Bluetooth connectivity and an Android smartphone running on Android 7.0 Nougat or a newer version of Google’s mobile OS (sorry iPhone users!). You will also have to download and install Microsoft’s Your Phone app on your smartphone.

Once you have taken care of the basics, here’s what you need to do to get your PC and your smartphone prepped for using the feature:

On your Window 10 PC:

-- Open the Your Phone app and select Calls.

-- Now, tap on the Get Started option.

-- Follow the instructions on your PC.

On your Android smartphone:

-- A pop-up will appear on your phone asking permission for the .

-- Select Allow.

Once you have followed these steps, you are all set to make calls from your personal computer. To make calls from your Windows 10 powered PC, follow these steps:

-- Open the Your Phone app on your PC.

-- Select Calls option.

-- To start a new call: Enter a number from the dial pad. You can also search for a contact name in the search field above the dial pad.

-- Select the dial icon and start talking!