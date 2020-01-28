e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / How to make calls using your Windows 10 PC

How to make calls using your Windows 10 PC

Windows 10 comes with a feature that allows users to make and receive calls directly from their personal computers.

tech Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Windows 10 allows users to create an event without opening the Calendar app.
Windows 10 allows users to create an event without opening the Calendar app.(Microsoft)
         

Windows 10 is loaded with interesting features. It has features that allow users to create an event without opening the Calendar app and reduce distractions by limiting notifications in the Focus mode among other things. It also has a feature that allows users to make and receive calls directly from their personal computers.

Microsoft had initially rolled out this feature to its Windows Insider users last year. Then in December, the company announced the general availability of this feature to its Windows 10 users.

To use this feature, you need two things -- a personal computer running on Windows 10 (May 2019 Update) with support for Bluetooth connectivity and an Android smartphone running on Android 7.0 Nougat or a newer version of Google’s mobile OS (sorry iPhone users!). You will also have to download and install Microsoft’s Your Phone app on your smartphone.

Once you have taken care of the basics, here’s what you need to do to get your PC and your smartphone prepped for using the feature:

On your Window 10 PC:

-- Open the Your Phone app and select Calls.

-- Now, tap on the Get Started option.

-- Follow the instructions on your PC.

On your Android smartphone:

-- A pop-up will appear on your phone asking permission for the .

-- Select Allow.

Once you have followed these steps, you are all set to make calls from your personal computer. To make calls from your Windows 10 powered PC, follow these steps:

-- Open the Your Phone app on your PC.

-- Select Calls option.

-- To start a new call: Enter a number from the dial pad. You can also search for a contact name in the search field above the dial pad.

-- Select the dial icon and start talking!

tags
top news
Davinder Singh’s arrest prompted search for black sheep, says CRPF chief
Davinder Singh’s arrest prompted search for black sheep, says CRPF chief
JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar’s Jahanabad in sedition case
JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar’s Jahanabad in sedition case
‘Was sentenced to death, but sexually abused in jail’: Delhi rape convict to SC
‘Was sentenced to death, but sexually abused in jail’: Delhi rape convict to SC
Three new Nokia phones coming soon as new leak reveals price, full specs
Three new Nokia phones coming soon as new leak reveals price, full specs
KL Rahul on cusp of creating new T20I record for India
KL Rahul on cusp of creating new T20I record for India
Hyundai Aura first drive review: A compact sedan with expansive dreams
Hyundai Aura first drive review: A compact sedan with expansive dreams
19-yr-old unconscious woman raped, iron rod inserted in private parts: Cops
19-yr-old unconscious woman raped, iron rod inserted in private parts: Cops
Why Governor Dhankhar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
Why Governor Dhankhar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech