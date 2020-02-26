How to make custom GIFs from any video

tech

GIFs are short, punchy, hilarious and sometimes the most apt description of your mood. Usually GIFs are short scenes or a viral expression from popular TV shows and movies.

While there are a variety of GIFs that you can choose from and almost all social media apps have them, won’t it be more interesting if you can make one on your own?

To make a GIF you will need a third party app but the procedure on most apps is almost the same. You will have to choose a video that you want to convert into a GIF, after which you need to select a time frame from the video.

Add effects or filters and as available in the app. Tap on the convert command and you are good to go!.

Take a look at these apps that you can use on your phone to make your own GIFs:

GIPHY

In this popular app, you can add a variety of effects and filters along with quirky stickers and text to your creation.

The best part of the app is that it is absolutely free and it has the feature to share the GIF directly on to social media platforms and instant messaging apps.

GIF Me Camera and GIF Maker

Gif Me Camera is a camera app designed for making GIFs. It records a video of up to 14 seconds, which users can edit with filters, stickers, text etc. The app supports stop motion and time lapse features. The feature to convert an already existing video into GIF is also supported.

Gif Me Camera is free, but the option for in app purchases is available.

GIF Maker and Editor

A user can edit videos in the gallery to make GIFs in this app. One of its major benefits is that it allows you to make a GIF by using as many as 200 photos.

GIF Maker offers a good variety of filters and stickers to make your creation quirky and expressive.