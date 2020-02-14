e-paper
How to make GIFs on WhatsApp

There are some GIFs that the instant messaging service provides by default. If they do not meet your requirement and taste, worry not. WhatsApp now allows you to make GIFs all by yourself using the videos that are there in your gallery.

tech Updated: Feb 14, 2020 17:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
GIFs are more expressive than usual photos and texts that we exchange with our contacts on WhatsApp. They help break the monotony. The GIF feature, which was introduced last year, is available to WhatsApp users on both Android and iOS.

There are some GIFs that the instant messaging service provides by default. If they do not meet your requirement and taste, worry not. WhatsApp now allows you to make GIFs all by yourself using the videos that are there in your gallery.

Remember that you can convert only those videos of yours that are six seconds or less to WhatsApp GIFs.

If you still have not tried making GIFs on your WhatsApp or looking out ways to do so, here’s a step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp messenger on your smartphone

Step 2: Select and open the contact or group window to whom you wish to send GIFs

Step 3: Click on the attachment icon in the chat box

Step 4: Choose the video from your phone gallery that you want to make GIF of

Step 5: WhatsApp shows you a preview of the video. The user also has the option of trimming or clipping a particular video

Step 6: Tap on the GIF box and WhatsApp will automatically convert the video into GIF

Step 7: You can decrease the size of the video as per your convenience

Step 8: You can also add text, caption and emojis to the GIF before sending it to your contacts.

What could be better than using some memorable video that you have dug out from your phone gallery to make a GIF. Also, today being Valentine’s Day, you can surprise your partner by making GIFs of videos that feature your cherished moments.

