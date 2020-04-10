How to make the most out of your Instagram Live sessions

tech

You’re probably seeing more number of Instagram Live sessions. Not just from regular users, but from celebrities, news reporters and more. With such tools being the only resource available now, more people are turning to Instagram Live and similar platforms. In fact, India has witnessed over 60% increase in Instagram Live views, the company said. But turns out not everyone is well equipped with going live on Instagram or making the most of it.

Instagram Live feature is available within its app on Android and iOS. You can find it by tapping on the camera icon which you normally does for posting an Insta Story. Here, just scroll left on the bottom bar and you’ll see the ‘Live’ option. Just select it and you’re ready to go live. But there are certain things to keep in mind before going live on Instagram. Newbies and experienced users can take these tips to make the most out of Instagram Live.

Countdown to your Instagram Live

It’s always a good idea to let your followers know in advance about your Instagram Live session. You can do so by using the countdown sticker from the Stories section. Just select it and add the time you’re going to go live. Once the countdown ends, your followers will be notified about your Instagram Live.

Connection test

Before starting your Instagram Live, check if you have a secure connection. It’s best to use a Wi-Fi connection for a smooth and uninterrupted connectivity. Using mobile data may interrupt your Instagram Live in between. The app is optimised enough to run Instagram Live though.

Don’t start off immediately

Once you go live on Instagram, wait for some time to let more people join. There may be people who join immediately, but not everyone will be notified of your Instagram Live. After you’ve waited long enough, you can also give an update for people who joined later. Do note that Instagram Lives have a duration of 1 hour so make good use of this time.

Question sticker

If you want to engage with your followers then the question sticker can come handy. You can post the question sticker during your Instagram Live where users can drop in their queries and you can answer them. You can also share the question sticker a day in advance to discuss the answers later on your Instagram Live.

Invite a friend

Instagram lets you invite another person on your Instagram Live. People can also send requests to join your Instagram Live. Adding another person to your Instagram Live can make it more engaging. You can also add multiple people in your Instagram Live sessions turn by turn.