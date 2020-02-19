How to make your own HikeMoji

tech

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 14:34 IST

Hike just launched its own personalised, hyper-local avatar called the HikeMoji for the Indian market. Updated with very ‘Indian’ traits and languages, Hike is expecting this to carve a niche for the messaging app amidst the Animojis, Bitmojis and the Mimojis.

“One of the things that stands out with HikeMoji is the seamless creation. Once on the Hike Sticker Chat app, users can take a selfie that then gets converted into a base HikeMoji on top of which users can begin to customise their HikeMoji. The HikeMoji can be personalized with over 1000+ components many of which are hyperlocal built just for the Indian audience,” Hike explained in its blog.

“The second thing that stands out are the hyperlocal stickers. Once the HikeMoji is ready, the app automatically generates over 100 exclusive HikeMoji Stickers that are only available to that user based on the language of their choice. The HikeMoji Stickers are available in 7 regional languages in addition to English and Hindi. These stickers can also be seamlessly shared across social media platforms,” Hike added.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get one up and running already! And here’s how:

-Open up your Hike app

-You’ll see a page for the HikeMoji

-Click on ‘Get Started’

-Click a seflie

-Hike will create an avatar for you based on the selfie

-Customise your avatar as you wish

-Click on ‘Done’ once you are ready

-The following page shows you all the stickers with your HikeMoji avatar

-Share as you wish