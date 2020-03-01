e-paper
Home / Tech / How to manage Google Chrome notifications

How to manage Google Chrome notifications

By default, Chrome alerts users whenever a website, app or extension wants to send notifications, but users can change the settings whenever they want to.

tech Updated: Mar 01, 2020 09:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
If a person is browsing in the Incognito Mode, they will not get any notifications.
If a person is browsing in the Incognito Mode, they will not get any notifications.(Pixabay)
         

While desktop notifications can be a boon keeping you updated with match scores or latest updates in the world of sports, entertainment or politics, sometimes it can become a bit overwhelming as well. The reason for this is that apart from important news, desktop notifications can also include spam and advertisements as well.

By default, Chrome alerts users whenever a website, app or extension wants to send notifications, but users can change the settings whenever they want to. However, if a person is browsing in the Incognito Mode, they will not get any notifications.

Whether you want to turn the notifications on or off notifications, here’s how you can manage them on Google Chrome:

-- To allow or block notifications from all sites, open Chrome on your computer.

-- Click on the hamburger menu on the top right corner.

-- Now click on the Settings option at the bottom of the menu.

-- Click on “Privacy and security” option.

-- Here go to Site Settings and then to Notifications option.

-- Here, you will get the option to choose to block or allow notifications.

Here you can add new sites and enable notifications for them. You can also allow or block notifications from a particular website by clicking on the three dots in front of a particular website.

