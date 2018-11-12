How to manually back up your phone data on Google Drive

Google last week rolled out a new feature for Google Drive users allowing them to manually backup the device data on mobile data.

Earlier, users could only backup data over the Wi-Fi. The feature has been rolled out to users with phones running Android Pie. According to reports, user with older Android versions like Marshmallow can also access the feature.

With this feature, users can take backup of app data, call history, contact, device settings, photos and videos and even messages before switching to a new Android smartphone.

Here’s how you can backup your phone data on Google Drive

1. Go to your phone’s Settings.

2. Select Google (in case of Android Pie) or Backup and Reset > Google account

3. Tap on Backup.

Now, you can back up your device data on mobile network (HT Photo/Screenshot)

4. Tap on Backup now if you want to upload your device data right away.

5. Google will ask your permission to back up data on “metered network.”

6. Tap on Backup now.

