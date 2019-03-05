How to manually turn on Facebook Messenger’s Dark Mode feature

Dark Mode is a popular theme across online platforms and apps. And now, it seems Facebook is also willing to extend the ability to its Messenger platform.

As the feature is not officially rolled out, there’s a trick to enable Dark Mode. Folks at Android Police have discovered a way to turn on the Dark Mode. This is how it works.

In order to turn on the Dark Mode, all you have to do is send someone a crescent moon emoji. You can also send it to yourself. You have to tap through the ensuing popup menu. Some users had to double-tap the moon emoji, while others had to restart Messenger to unlock the mode.

Once you have unlocked the Dark Mode, head to your profile page in the app and you will find the option to turn the mode on.

The feature had been a highly-requested one but was tested only in a few countries. As it is still work in progress, not all Android users will be able to see it. The trick is currently working on iOS.

ALSO READ: How to turn on Dark Mode on YouTube for Android

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 09:51 IST