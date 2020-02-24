How to memorialize your Facebook account

tech

Have you ever wondered what will happen to your Facebook account after your death? You can either opt for appointing a legacy contact to look after your account or have your Facebook account deleted permanently.

In memorialized accounts keep a person’s Facebook account active long after they are gone. These accounts allow friends and family members to share memories after a person passes away.

According to Facebook, memorialized accounts have certain key features:

-- The word remembering will be showing next to the person’s name on their Facebook profile.

-- As per the privacy settings of the user’s account, friends can share memories on the memorialized timeline.

-- Photos, posts and other content that the person shared remains on Facebook and is visible to the audience it was shared with.

-- No one can log into the person’s memorialized account.

-- Memorialized profiles do not appear as ads or birthday reminders or ‘People You May Know’ format.

-- The accounts that do not have a legacy contact can’t be changed.

-- Pages with a sole admin whose account was memorialized will be removed from Facebook if it receives a valid memorialization request.

What are legacy contacts?

A legacy contact is someone a person chooses to look after a Facebook account if it is memorialized. A legacy contact can accept friend requests on behalf of a memorialized account, pin a tribute post to the profile as well as change profile and cover pictures.

Legacy contact cannot log into the Facebook account, read your messages, remove any of your friends or send new friend requests. A person has to be 18 years or above to be a legacy contact.

How to add, change or remove legacy contact on Facebook?

· To add legacy contact click on the inverted arrow on the top right and go to Settings option.

· Tap on Memorialization Settings.

· Type the name of your friend under Choose a friend sub-section and click on Add.

· To enable your friend to know that they are your legacy contact, click Send.

You can also change your legacy contact. To change or remove a legacy contact, go to the Settings menu and click on Memorialization option, then tap on Remove option. Now you can add a new legacy contact if you wish to.