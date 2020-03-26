How to mirror laptop screen onto your smartTV during COVID-19 lockdown

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 07:12 IST

Windows 10 has a feature that allows users to project the contents of the computer screen to other supported devices such as smart TVs and streaming sticks. This feature is known as Project to this PC.

This screen mirroring is achieved wirelessly within the same local network. The good thing about this feature is that to use the Project to PC feature users don’t need hardware or any other extra software.

This feature is particularly useful at a time when the country has been put under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, which in turn has forced people to work from home. And so, a bigger screen can be more helpful for those attending office video conferences from home.

Here are the steps that you need to follow to use the screen mirroring at your home:

Step 1: Go to Settings on your PC.

Step 2: Click on System.

Step 3: Tap the Project to this PC tab

Step 4: Use ‘Some Windows and Android devices can project to this PC when you say it’s OK’ drop-down menu and choose the Always Off option.

Step 5: Click on ‘ask to project to this PC’ from the drop-down menu and choose the every time a connection is required option

Step 6: Select the required PIN for pairing option from the drop-down menu and then opt for Never.

Step 7: Now open the Start menu. Search for Connect and click the top result to open the app.

Step 8: Click the arrow button in the title bar, to enter in the full-screen mode.

To discontinue screen mirroring follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the Action Centre.

Step 2: Hit the connect button.

Step 3: Under the device section click on the disconnect button.

To disconnect using the settings option follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to settings.

Step 2: Click on System.

Step 3: Select the display option available at the bottom of the page.

Step 4: Hit the connect to a wireless display option

Step 5: Under the device, there will be an option titled disconnect, click on it